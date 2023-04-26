ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Down 5.6%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.57. 340,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 590,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46.

Insider Activity

About ProFrac

In related news, Chairman Matthew Wilks purchased 8,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ProFrac news, Chairman Matthew Wilks acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 72,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,138.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Johnathan Ladd Wilks acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,358.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,450. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.