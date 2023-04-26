ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Down 5.6%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.57. 340,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 590,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
ProFrac Trading Down 3.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46.
Insider Activity
About ProFrac
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
