PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-$2.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.70 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
NYSE:PRG opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
