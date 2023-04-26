PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-$2.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.70 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

NYSE:PRG opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.26. PROG had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $612.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROG will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

