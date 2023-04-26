Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $60.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,383 shares of company stock worth $4,438,714 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Progress Software by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,585,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

