Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $60.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,383 shares of company stock worth $4,438,714 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Progress Software Stock Down 2.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Progress Software by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,585,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

