Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $60.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,383 shares of company stock worth $4,438,714. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Progress Software by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Progress Software by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

