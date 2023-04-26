ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 182.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,766 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Russell2000 accounts for approximately 9.7% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 99.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 540,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 270,018 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. Acute Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 211,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,635. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.