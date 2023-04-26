ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.39 and last traded at $32.86. 44,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 121,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,559,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 221.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

