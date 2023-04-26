Prothena’s (PRTA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.85) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRTA. Citigroup cut their target price on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.22.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA opened at $54.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.40. Prothena has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

Insider Activity at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prothena will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,460,900 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prothena by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prothena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 60,144 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.