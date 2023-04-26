Provident Financial Services (PFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $132.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFS opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.85%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,877.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $15,922,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $5,058,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 113.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.