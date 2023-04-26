PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the March 31st total of 359,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PTAIY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. 9,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,398. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the provision of mining, transportation, agriculture, and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

