PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the March 31st total of 359,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of PTAIY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. 9,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,398. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $10.76.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Astra International Tbk (PTAIY)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.