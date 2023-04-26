Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is Aew Capital Management L P’s 3rd Largest Position

Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,055 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for 5.0% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.26% of Public Storage worth $128,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.89. 610,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,887. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $400.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

