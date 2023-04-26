PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Shares

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $64.63. 4,210,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,601. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.