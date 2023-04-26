Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By DA Davidson

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

NYSE CFG opened at $28.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

