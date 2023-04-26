Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for HealthStream, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for HealthStream in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HealthStream Stock Down 7.3 %

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

HSTM stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $776.87 million, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

