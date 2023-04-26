QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.