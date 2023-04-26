Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $560.36

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.36 and approximately $4.42 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00027149 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019442 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018433 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001193 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,006.47 or 1.00080681 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.