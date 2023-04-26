Radio Caca Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $64.33 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $64.33 million and $5.31 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009962 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00026589 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.