Raymond James Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $85.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

THC opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

