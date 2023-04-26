Raymond James Trims Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Target Price to $47.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.42.

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.75 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,131 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,278,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

