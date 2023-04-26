Red Cedar Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. Elevance Health comprises approximately 2.2% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.75.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $10.97 on Wednesday, hitting $449.90. The stock had a trading volume of 451,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,258. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

