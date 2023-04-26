Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

RF stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

