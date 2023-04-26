RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 2,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

RENN Fund Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 477,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the period.

About RENN Fund

(Get Rating)

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.