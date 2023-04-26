Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,477 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Prologis were worth $132,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Prologis by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.34. The company had a trading volume of 216,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,290. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $173.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.02.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

About Prologis



Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

