Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Equinix worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Equinix by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.61.

Equinix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EQIX traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $713.81. The company had a trading volume of 64,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,091. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $698.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $670.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total transaction of $52,603.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,098,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

