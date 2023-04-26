Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 926,729 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 926,729 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $110,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,382,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. 2,616,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,808,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.