Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 21,491 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,491 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $69,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.62. 1,143,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,224,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $178.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

