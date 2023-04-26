Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 22,463 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,463 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $96,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.00. 912,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.30. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $147.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

