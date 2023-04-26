Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 489,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the period. ProShares Short High Yield makes up about 6.8% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 2.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 24.8% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period.

ProShares Short High Yield Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SJB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 57,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,054. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

ProShares Short High Yield Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

