Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

