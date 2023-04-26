Reviewing GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC)

TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TradeUP Global and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A GoodRx 0 14 4 0 2.22

GoodRx has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.64%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

15.1% of TradeUP Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TradeUP Global and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TradeUP Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A GoodRx $766.55 million 2.58 -$32.83 million ($0.07) -71.13

TradeUP Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx.

Profitability

This table compares TradeUP Global and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TradeUP Global N/A N/A -5.66% GoodRx -4.28% 3.09% 1.57%

Summary

GoodRx beats TradeUP Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TradeUP Global

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

