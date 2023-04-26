Rigetti Computing (RGTI) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rigetti Computing to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rigetti Computing and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 362.27%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.73 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.32 billion $4.77 million -7.10

Rigetti Computing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Summary

Rigetti Computing competitors beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

