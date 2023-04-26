Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $14,912.26 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

