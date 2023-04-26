RM (LON:RM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.75

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.75 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 81.86 ($1.02). RM shares last traded at GBX 81.10 ($1.01), with a volume of 100,017 shares changing hands.

RM Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.59. The company has a market capitalization of £69.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RM news, insider Patrick Martell acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($61,196.45). 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

