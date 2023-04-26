Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47

Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $2.35. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 348,985 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 163.92% and a negative net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Further Reading

