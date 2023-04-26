Rollins Financial Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rollins Financial lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in AT&T were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,910,000 after acquiring an additional 182,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

T opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.