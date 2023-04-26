Rollins Financial Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rollins Financial increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 165.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 60,335 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,597,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.38 and a 200-day moving average of $229.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.