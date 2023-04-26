Rollins Financial Has $795,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rollins Financial reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $290.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.32. The company has a market cap of $211.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $295.00.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.45.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

