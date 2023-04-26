Rollins Financial Sells 13,831 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rollins Financial decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $122.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.75.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.