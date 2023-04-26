Rollins Financial Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rollins Financial reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after acquiring an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $151.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

