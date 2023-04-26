Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 255 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,041,000 after acquiring an additional 83,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.76.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DHR traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $231.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.93 and its 200 day moving average is $257.57. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

