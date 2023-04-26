Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 469 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $10.88 on Wednesday, reaching $481.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $448.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

