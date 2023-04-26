Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Shares of APD traded down $4.81 on Wednesday, hitting $285.13. 161,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.09. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

