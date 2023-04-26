Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amgen by 26,465.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,754,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Amgen by 84.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after buying an additional 550,439 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

Shares of AMGN traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.66. 837,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,441. The company has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.44 and its 200-day moving average is $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

