Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,983,084,740,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 167,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.87. 4,025,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,773,798. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

