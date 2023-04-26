Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.61. 1,496,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,743. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

