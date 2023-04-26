Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

WMB traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. 1,924,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,131. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

