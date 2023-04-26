Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 47,363 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,363 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.97.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, hitting $98.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,690. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

