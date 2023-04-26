Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Rotork Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

