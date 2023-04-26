Royal Bank of Canada Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $113.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

NYSE:GE traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.39. 1,572,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,275.33, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 1,161.7% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 47.2% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

