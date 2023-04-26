RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Declares $0.28 Dividend

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of RGLXY opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLXY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

RTL Group SA is an entertainment company, which engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following business segments: RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The RTL Deutschland segment refers to all of the German television broadcasting activities.

