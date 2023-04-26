RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Acquires £48,400 in Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) insider Candida (Candy) Davies bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($60,447.11).

RWS Stock Up 3.8 %

RWS stock opened at GBX 247.60 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. RWS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 234 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 458.60 ($5.73). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 319.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 337.10. The firm has a market cap of £964.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,491.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

RWS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. RWS’s payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About RWS

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

